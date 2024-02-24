comscore Judge rejects attempt to revoke bail for lawyer charged in Kaneshiro case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge rejects attempt to revoke bail for lawyer charged in Kaneshiro case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Michael Wheat, J. Michael Seabright

    Michael Wheat, J. Michael Seabright

Sheri Tanaka did not hire anyone to assassinate a judge or assistant U.S. attorney, and was instead the victim of an extortion scheme, her attorneys say. Read more

