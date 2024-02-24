comscore Authorities conduct homeless sweep in Kona park area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Authorities conduct homeless sweep in Kona park area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.

Hawaii island authorities Thursday conducted a homeless sweep of the Kona Community Aquatic Center and Kekuaokalani Gymnasium. Read more

Previous Story
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg raises hope Skyline will reach Ala Moana

Scroll Up