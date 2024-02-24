comscore Defending champ Kohala to face Seabury Hall in Division II final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Defending champ Kohala to face Seabury Hall in Division II final

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.
  Kohala guard Layden Kauka shoots during the 2023 state championship game.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER

    Kohala guard Layden Kauka shoots during the 2023 state championship game.

Layden Kauka had 24 points, powering the top-seeded Cowboys into the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division II Championship with a win over the Bulldogs. Read more

