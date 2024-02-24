Defending champ Kohala to face Seabury Hall in Division II final

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Layden Kauka had 24 points, powering the top-seeded Cowboys into the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division II Championship with a win over the Bulldogs. Read more

Seabury Hall 53, University 52

Bromo Dorn had 21 points and nine rebounds, leading the third-seeded Spartans to a 53-52 win over the second-seeded Jr. ’Bows, advancing to today’s Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division II Championship.

Sebastian Peterson added 12 points for Seabury Hall. The Spartans hit 50% of their 3-point attempts in the win, converting on nine of 18 shots. Dorn hit three of six attempts, while Peterson made two of five.

Todd McKinney had 22 points to lead the Jr. ’Bows, with Alika Ahu adding 21.

Seabury Hall will face Kohala today at 5 p.m. at Blaisdell Arena. University will play Kaimuki in the third-place game at 3 p.m.

Kohala 50, Kaimuki 45

Layden Kauka had 24 points, powering the top-seeded Cowboys into the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division II Championship with a win over the Bulldogs.

Kauka made 12 of 13 shots from the charity stripe for Kohala. His brother Landon Kauka added 12 points, and Jayden Hook had 10 for the Cowboys. Daysen Lupica had 14 points to lead fifth-seeded Kaimuki, while Jeremiah White added 10.

Kohala will attempt to defend its Division II state title today against Seabury Hall at 5 p.m. at the Blaisdell Arena. This is the first time since the Division II tournament began in 2007 that no Oahu team advanced to the championship game.