comscore Saint Louis, Punahou make D-I final an all-ILH affair | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis, Punahou make D-I final an all-ILH affair

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Saint Louis’ Pupu Sepulona drove to the basket past Kalaheo’s Jaron Gilmore during Friday’s game at Punahou.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Saint Louis’ Pupu Sepulona drove to the basket past Kalaheo’s Jaron Gilmore during Friday’s game at Punahou.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kalaheo’s CJ Bostic drove to the hoop during Friday’s game against Saint Louis at Punahou.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kalaheo’s CJ Bostic drove to the hoop during Friday’s game against Saint Louis at Punahou.

Another night, another clinic on offensive rebounding by the Saint Louis Crusaders. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 24, 2024

Scroll Up