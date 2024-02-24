Scoreboard – Feb. 24, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL College: NC State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: Final, Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. Third place, Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, 1 p.m. Fifth place, Kahuku vs. Baldwin/Nanakuli winner, 9 a.m. Games at Blaisdell Arena.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division II Championships: Final, Seabury Hall vs. Kohala, 5 p.m. Third place, University High vs. Kaimuki, 3 p.m. Fifth place, Aiea vs. Le Jardin, 11 a.m. Games at Blaisdell Arena.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Quarterfinal at 9 a.m. Semifinal No. 1 at 10:15 a.m. Semifinal No. 2 at 11:30 a.m. Gold-medal match at 12:45 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Varsity Championship, 9 a.m. at Sacred Hearts.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

WRESTLING

Texaco/HHSAA Championships: semifinals and consolation rounds 3 and 4, 11 a.m.; championship and consolation finals, 3 p.m. (approximately) at Cannon Activities Center.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: NC State vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

At Redlands, Calif.

Friday

Hawaii 5, Redlands

1 Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Nico Calixto (Red), 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Andy Hernandez (UH) def. Yoav Nir (Red), 6-3, 7-5

Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Dominic Anderson (Red), 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

Karl Collins (UH) def. Jax Ledwith (Red), 6-0, 1-6, 6-4

Gustavo Marcanth (Red) def. Andrew Somerville (UH), 6-3, 6-4

Blue Cockle (UH) def. Cooper Whittington (Red), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (6)

COLLEGE WOMEN

At Kailua Racquet Club

Friday

Hawaii Pacific 7, Chaminade 0

Singles

Abigail Wild (HPU) def. Berylin Lau (CU) 6-0, 6-0

Isabel Heupgen (HPU) def. Jordyn Luna (CU) 6-0, 6-2

Sara Hejtmankova (HPU) def. Kylie Ye (CU) 6-0, 6-0

Jayanne Palma (HPU) def. Kirra Carvalho (CU) 6-3, 6-0

Leonie Mueller (HPU) def. Sydney Danielson (CU) 6-0, 6-1

Vera Markovic (HPU) def. Danica Palmer (CU) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles Lau/Ye (CU) vs. Wild/Palma (HPU), 4-2 unfinished

Heupgen/Mueller (HPU) def. Ye/Carvalho (CU) 6-0

Hejtmankova/Markovic (HPU) def. Selena Buttery/Anciane Claire Miguel (CU) 6-0