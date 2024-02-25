comscore Column: No, war over Taiwan is not imminent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: No, war over Taiwan is not imminent

  • By Denny Roy
  • Today
  • Updated 1:16 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Denny Roy

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Denny Roy

President-elect Lai Ching-te’s victory in Taiwan’s recent elections means the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which opposes unification with China, will hold the presidency for a third consecutive term. Read more

Previous Story
Column: He mea ka ‘oki lauoho e na‘auao ai ka haumāna?

Scroll Up