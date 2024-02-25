Letter: Lawmakers should stop pointing fingers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What I see continually in the media are members of Congress pointing the finger at the other political party. Congress is one entity — a single branch of government. Read more

There is no “those bad folks over there,” only the actions and inactions of the entity. The failures of Congress are the failures of the institution.

This inability to solve critical problems has consequences, including the impetus from some quarters for a stronger executive branch.

Do you know off the top of your head who the senior senator from Maine was in 1917? Of course not. The members of Congress are like the members of a board — in isolation, they are nothing. They only matter as constituent parts of a single entity.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

