Letter: We all pay for Dems' money giveaways

Pete Buttigieg goes to Maui, for what? To feign empathy? To campaign for Joe Biden's reelection by promising money?

If you haven't noticed, under this administration: Inflation is up, illegal immigration is up, national debt is up, crime is up, and drug overdoses are up. We're supporting two foreign wars and U.S. citizens have been lied to about COVID, border security, Russian collusion and the Capitol riot. Government agencies are failing to cooperate with Senate oversight committees due to political bias and to keep information from being revealed. And the media engages in selective reporting to promote political sides.

The Democrats' solution is always to give away free money, but it's not free. That's our taxes and debt we will have to pay for generations to come. Wake up, America!

Guy Morgan
Moanalua