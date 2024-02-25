comscore HPD revamps policing programs to aid recruitment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HPD revamps policing programs to aid recruitment

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:18 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022 The Honolulu Police Department accepts between 50 and 100 recruits per Honolulu Police Academy class. A cadet participates in firearms training at Ke Kula Makai, HPD’s training academy in Waipahu.

    

    The Honolulu Police Department accepts between 50 and 100 recruits per Honolulu Police Academy class. A cadet participates in firearms training at Ke Kula Makai, HPD’s training academy in Waipahu.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023 According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, police officers in Hawaii earned an average annual salary of $89,640 in 2022. Honolulu Police Department Capt. Mike Lambert hugged an officer promoted during a ceremony held in the Neal Blaisdell Center last year.

    

    According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, police officers in Hawaii earned an average annual salary of $89,640 in 2022. Honolulu Police Department Capt. Mike Lambert hugged an officer promoted during a ceremony held in the Neal Blaisdell Center last year.

The Police Services Officer program operates like a paid apprenticeship and is aimed at high schoolers who don’t plan to go to college, community college students or others who may not yet meet all of the requirements to qualify for the Honolulu Police Academy. Read more

