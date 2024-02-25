Kokua Line: What are my options for state ID renewal?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I need to renew my Real ID- compliant Hawaii state ID card. I have gone to the AlohaQ site for instruction, and am told to download and complete the application online. I have only an iPad, and no access to a printer. Is there any way to get an application form mailed to me? Or can I simply make an appointment for a time allotment, and fill out an application once I arrive? The last time, without an appointment, I was there for four hours, after two bus rides there, and two bus rides back. I am close to 80 years old now, and not able to go through that long a process.

Answer: If you will turn 80 before your ID expires, you might prefer to wait until your birthday and renew by mail afterward, assuming that you meet all the requirements. Before we explain that option, we’ll answer your questions: No, the city won’t mail you a hard copy of the form, a spokesperson said. On the day of your appointment, you should arrive early, ask for an application and fill it out before your appointment time, he said. Or you can pick up the form now (during open hours) at any Oahu driver licensing center or at the Downtown, Hawaii Kai, Pearlridge or Windward City satellite city halls, complete the form at home and submit it at your upcoming appointment. Those facilities also have driver’s license applications. There are separate forms for the state ID and Hawaii driver’s license, to answer another reader’s question.

Another option is to visit a public library to download and print a blank state ID application. For more information about using library computers and printers, go to librarieshawaii.org/ or visit your nearest branch.

Your previous experience highlights the importance of making an appointment via the AlohaQ online reservation system (alohaq. honolulu.gov/) to obtain or renew a state ID or driver’s license. Although walk-in, standby service is available, it is not guaranteed, and appointments take priority. Customers with an appointment should spend no more than 15 to 20 minutes on-site completing their transaction, the city says.

Now, back to the special service for certain octogenarians and up. Here’s what Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services says on its website:

“May I renew my REAL ID- compliant Hawaii state identification card by mail if I am 80 years old, or older?

“Yes. But only if you are a U.S citizen or have permanent residence status and have previously submitted REAL ID required documentation. Send a letter requesting to renew your state identification card. To process the application, the following information must be included in your letter: Name (as it appears on the ID); mailing address; Social Security Number (last four digits) or state ID number; date of birth; email address (to notify you of any discrepancy or incomplete paperwork — we do not save this information); signature (this will be compared to your signature on file).

“Mail your letter to: Driver’s License Section, P.O. Box 30340, Honolulu, HI 96820-0340

“You may also email your signed and dated letter to dl@honolulu.gov or fax it to 808-768-9096.

“NOTE: A Real ID- compliant card (star marking in a gold circle) cannot be mailed out of state. It can only be sent to your mailing address on record, and the U.S. Postal Service and the city’s Department of Customer Services will not forward it to a different address.”

Q: Can a noncitizen get a REAL ID?

A: Yes, if they can prove they are in the United States legally and meet the other requirements. Acceptable documents are specified in the document guide and document list linked through the city’s website, www8.honolulu.gov/csd/ real-id/

Q: Regarding the Kaneohe library closure, what will the construction project do?

A: “Kaneohe Public Library will be going through a major renovation, which will include improvements to the air-conditioning system, re-roofing, interior and exterior lighting, public bathrooms, programming/meeting space, and staff work areas,” Mallory Fujitani, a spokesperson for the Hawaii State Library System, said in an email Friday.

At this time, the work is expected to be completed by Spring 2025.

A scary situation occurred on Kapiolani Boulevard when I became dizzy while waiting for TheBus. Rather than waiting and catching my breath, I jumped on the next bus without noticing that it was not the right one. A fellow passenger could tell I was upset and helped me figure out what to do to get all the way home, rather than just jumping off at the next stop. I want her to know that I made it home safely and feel fine. — Reader

