comscore Daejah Phillips scores 29 in Rainbow Wahine win over the Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Daejah Phillips scores 29 in Rainbow Wahine win over the Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips shoots over UC Santa Barbara guard Skylar Burke on Feb. 17.

    Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips shoots over UC Santa Barbara guard Skylar Burke on Feb. 17.

After joining the 1,000- point club last week, Hawaii junior Daejah Phillips played Saturday like she’s going for another 1,000. Read more

