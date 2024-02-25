BeachBows fall to UCLA in quarterfinals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eventual tournament champion UCLA beat the ninth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the season-opening Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic on Saturday at Queen’s Beach. Read more

Eventual tournament champion UCLA beat the ninth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the season-opening Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic on Saturday at Queen’s Beach.

No. 2-ranked UCLA beat No. 1 USC in the championship match, 4-1, after beating No. 7 Stanford in the semifinals.

The BeachBows (0-5) fared slightly better against the Bruins (2-3) in their second matchup after failing to win a set on any of the five courts the first time. The No. 2 duo of Kaylee Glagau and Caprice Lorenzo pushed UCLA’s Peri Brennan and Devon Newberry before falling in three sets, 13-21, 21-13, 15-10. Hawaii lost in straight sets on the other four courts.

Hawaii sweeps swimming titles at MPSFs

The University of Hawaii men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept the team titles at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships on Saturday in St. George, Utah.

The Rainbow Wahine finished with 794 points to capture their second straight MPSF title and seventh in the past eight years. The men had 794.5 to win their first title since 2020, which was also the last time the Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine swept the conference crowns.

The men set two school records in winning the men’s 400 freestyle relay with a time of 2:50.54, which also set the MPSF record, and Jordan Meacham won the 100 free with a time of 42.86 seconds.

—

#2 UCLA 5, #9 Hawaii 0

1. Maggie Boyd/Lexy Denaburg (UCLA) def. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) 21-9, 23-21

2. Peri Brennan/Devon Newberry (UCLA) def. Kaylee Glagau/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) 13-21, 21-13, 15-10

3. Jaden Whitmarsh/Tessa Van Winkle (UCLA) def. Sydney Amiatu/Riley Wagoner (UH) 24-22, 21-16

4. Kenzie Brower/Jessie Smith (UCLA) def. Pani Napoleon/Sydney Miller (UH) 21-16, 21-16