comscore BeachBows fall to UCLA in quarterfinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows fall to UCLA in quarterfinals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.

Eventual tournament champion UCLA beat the ninth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the season-opening Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic on Saturday at Queen’s Beach. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 25, 2024

Scroll Up