Kohala tops Seabury Hall in OT to repeat as D-II state champions

Kohala’s Isaac Libron shoots over Seabury Hall’s Kobe Garcia.
Kohala celebrated after defeating Seabury Hall 49-45 for the Division II state Boys Basketball title at the Neal Blaisdell Arena on Saturday.
Kohala’s Isaiah Antonio fights for ball against Seabury Hall’s Leo McKuin (1), Keahi Sjostrand (3) and Sebastian Peterson (15).