comscore Kohala tops Seabury Hall in OT to repeat as D-II state champions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kohala tops Seabury Hall in OT to repeat as D-II state champions

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kohala’s Isaac Libron shoots over Seabury Hall’s Kobe Garcia.

    Kohala’s Isaac Libron shoots over Seabury Hall’s Kobe Garcia.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kohala celebrated after defeating Seabury Hall 49-45 for the Division II state Boys Basketball title at the Neal Blaisdell Arena on Saturday.

    Kohala celebrated after defeating Seabury Hall 49-45 for the Division II state Boys Basketball title at the Neal Blaisdell Arena on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kohala’s Isaiah Antonio fights for ball against Seabury Hall’s Leo McKuin (1), Keahi Sjostrand (3) and Sebastian Peterson (15).

    Kohala’s Isaiah Antonio fights for ball against Seabury Hall’s Leo McKuin (1), Keahi Sjostrand (3) and Sebastian Peterson (15).

Layden Kauka scored 21 of his 24 points after halftime, as Kohala rallied from a 10-point deficit for a 49-45 win Saturday over Seabury Hall in the title game of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Division II State Championships at Blaisdell Arena. Read more

