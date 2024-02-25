comscore Saint Louis make it 3 in a row in Division I state basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis make it 3 in a row in Division I state basketball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis’ Pupu Sepulona elevated for a shot against Punahou during the first half of Saturday’s state boys basketball championship game at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis’ Pupu Sepulona elevated for a shot against Punahou during the first half of Saturday’s state boys basketball championship game at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Crusaders’ Stone Kanoa reached for the ball.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Crusaders’ Stone Kanoa reached for the ball.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis celebrated its third straight title after defeating Punahou 48-39 in the state boys basketball championship at the Neal Blaisdell Arena on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis celebrated its third straight title after defeating Punahou 48-39 in the state boys basketball championship at the Neal Blaisdell Arena on Saturday.

The path was much more difficult, but the Saint Louis Crusaders are now three-time state champions. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 25, 2024

Scroll Up