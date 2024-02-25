Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 24, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Lily Ling of Honolulu saw evidence of the far-reaching popularity of poke when she came across Wiki Wiki Poke while visiting Vienna, Austria. Photo by Michael Ling.
Jeannie P. Browne of Honolulu flashes a shaka with a friend at LC Waikiki in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
Photo by Jeannie Browne.
-
While Glenn Okimoto was driving through the town of Ukiha in Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, he caught sight of a poster of the late Ellison Onizuka. Okimoto, of Honolulu, learned that Ukiha is the birthplace of Onizuka’s grandparents and that residents there named a bridge for the Hawaii island astronaut. Photo by Hope Okimoto.