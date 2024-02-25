comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Feb. 24, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 24, 2024

  • Lily Ling of Honolulu saw evidence of the far-reaching popularity of poke when she came across Wiki Wiki Poke while visiting Vienna, Austria. Photo by Michael Ling.

  • Jeannie P. Browne of Honolulu flashes a shaka with a friend at LC Waikiki in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Photo by Jeannie Browne.

  • While Glenn Okimoto was driving through the town of Ukiha in Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, he caught sight of a poster of the late Ellison Onizuka. Okimoto, of Honolulu, learned that Ukiha is the birthplace of Onizuka’s grandparents and that residents there named a bridge for the Hawaii island astronaut. Photo by Hope Okimoto.

