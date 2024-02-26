Editorial | Letters Letter: Downtown Honolulu YWCA is losing its luster Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022 A person swims at YWCA Laniakea in downtown Honolulu. Should the YWCA on Richards Street keep its tax-exempt status? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Should the YWCA on Richards Street keep its tax-exempt status? The YWCA’s purpose is to empower women, but profits are being prioritized over people. The location, which has a long history of offering physical fitness and swimming facilities in downtown Honolulu, recently announced the closure of fitness programs and its pool. It reduced member space to increase usage by a for-profit restaurant. Space is also rented to a for-profit charter school and child care programs. The basketball court is no longer used by members and teams — it’s covered with donated clothing that is sold monthly. Philip Thorp Downtown Honolulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Costly Maui recovery calls for business not as usual