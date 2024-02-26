Letter: Downtown Honolulu YWCA is losing its luster

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Should the YWCA on Richards Street keep its tax-exempt status? Read more

Should the YWCA on Richards Street keep its tax-exempt status?

The YWCA’s purpose is to empower women, but profits are being prioritized over people. The location, which has a long history of offering physical fitness and swimming facilities in downtown Honolulu, recently announced the closure of fitness programs and its pool.

It reduced member space to increase usage by a for-profit restaurant. Space is also rented to a for-profit charter school and child care programs. The basketball court is no longer used by members and teams — it’s covered with donated clothing that is sold monthly.

Philip Thorp

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter