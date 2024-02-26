Letter: Farmer protests could sprout global problems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The farmer protests that started in Europe may be spreading around the world. These protests present a challenge to politicians.

The way governments exert control over the people is by passing laws and regulations, and threatening punishment if they aren’t obeyed. Force, by its very nature, is oppressive. It is also expensive in terms of money and manpower.

The farmers have power. They can choose to do nothing and bring down the government and the economy. The farmers only have to grow enough food to feed their families.

Truck drivers have as much power as farmers. That may explain, in part, the strong reaction of the Canadian government to the truckers’ protest during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The government used force when they cut the protesters off from the financial system. Yet, the government later eased the restrictions.

W.D. Vogt

Hawaii Kai

