Editorial | Letters Letter: Farmer protests could sprout global problems Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The farmer protests that started in Europe may be spreading around the world. These protests present a challenge to politicians. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The farmer protests that started in Europe may be spreading around the world. These protests present a challenge to politicians. The way governments exert control over the people is by passing laws and regulations, and threatening punishment if they aren’t obeyed. Force, by its very nature, is oppressive. It is also expensive in terms of money and manpower. The farmers have power. They can choose to do nothing and bring down the government and the economy. The farmers only have to grow enough food to feed their families. Truck drivers have as much power as farmers. That may explain, in part, the strong reaction of the Canadian government to the truckers’ protest during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The government used force when they cut the protesters off from the financial system. Yet, the government later eased the restrictions. W.D. Vogt Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Costly Maui recovery calls for business not as usual