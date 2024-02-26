Letter: Stem the flood of drugs coming in at our borders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The commentary, “Wrong, dangerous to blame fentanyl epidemic on migrants” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 22), is incredibly shortsighted.

The article itself states that “91% of the seizures (of fentanyl) were from U.S. citizens,” meaning only 9% was being brought in by migrants.

Even 9% is a considerable amount that could result in thousands of deaths. The migrants caught trying to bring in fentanyl are mostly mules paid by cartels.

With thousands of lives at stake, a call to our politicians to stop the flow of migrants crossing the border is hardly dangerous speech.

There should be zero flow of drugs across the border, especially from migrants who claim to want a better life.

Earl Arakaki

Ewa Beach

