Letter: UH student outcry about Gaza is not antisemitic

I read the article “Complaint alleges antisemitic rhetoric on UH Manoa campus” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19) and as a kupuna who spends a lot of time there, I assure you the atmosphere is affirming, constructive and rich with inquisitive, thoughtful, open-minded students and faculty. Read more

It’s not antisemitic to say, “Let’s stop using American tax dollars to kill children in Gaza.” We must never confuse speaking out against genocide and occupation with antisemitism. I’m so proud of the students and teachers taking strong action to support the Palestinian people, who only want equal rights. Let’s all speak loudly to demand a permanent ceasefire, dismantle apartheid, rebuild Gaza, and stop the violence and land theft in the occupied West Bank.

This is the path to peace. We must not get distracted by unfounded accusations of discrimination and instead keep our focus on the grossest injustice: 29,000 murdered Gazans and untold thousands more under rubble or missing.

Peggy Gwi-Seok Hong

Waimanalo

