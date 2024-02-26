comscore Letter: UH student outcry about Gaza is not antisemitic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: UH student outcry about Gaza is not antisemitic

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I read the article “Complaint alleges antisemitic rhetoric on UH Manoa campus” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19) and as a kupuna who spends a lot of time there, I assure you the atmosphere is affirming, constructive and rich with inquisitive, thoughtful, open-minded students and faculty. Read more

