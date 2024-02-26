Off the news: Mr. Buttigieg’s wild ride on shortened rail

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The visit of Pete Buttigieg to Oahu’s Skyline rail system surely gave a lift to Mayor Rick Blangiardi, especially when the U.S. transportation secretary mentioned starting new conversations with federal officials about new money for extending the line. As it is, the overbudget system isn’t reaching the Ala Moana terminus previously funded by the Federal Transit Administration.

Someone had better jump-start those talks promptly. Buttigieg is likely to be in the job through Election Day, but beyond that, who knows?