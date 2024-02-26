comscore Off the news: Warned budget cuts threaten teacher pay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Warned budget cuts threaten teacher pay

  Today
  • Updated 1:56 a.m.

State agencies have been put on alert that deeper budget cuts may be coming, as the Legislature confronts potential costs to Hawaii that could reach $1 billion for recovery from the Maui wildfires. Read more

On Politics: Costly Maui recovery calls for business not as usual

