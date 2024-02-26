Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Warned budget cuts threaten teacher pay Today Updated 1:56 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! State agencies have been put on alert that deeper budget cuts may be coming, as the Legislature confronts potential costs to Hawaii that could reach $1 billion for recovery from the Maui wildfires. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. State agencies have been put on alert that deeper budget cuts may be coming, as the Legislature confronts potential costs to Hawaii that could reach $1 billion for recovery from the Maui wildfires. An uncertain share of that total may ultimately come from federal sources, but to be prepared, senators in charge of budgeting have directed state departments to prepare two proposals: one for a 10% cutback, and one for 15%. At the Department of Education, with a roughly $2 billion budget, that would amount to a slash of $213 million or $320 million — or alarmingly, the salaries of about 3,000 teachers. Previous Story On Politics: Costly Maui recovery calls for business not as usual