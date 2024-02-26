comscore Barnacle parking devices not allowed on public property | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Barnacle parking devices not allowed on public property

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Barnacle parking devices, an increasingly popular alternative to parking boots that attach to car windshields and are designed to immobilize parked vehicles, are not allowed on public property, according to a statement from the Honolulu City Council last week. Read more

