Converting Maui vacation rentals to longer-term housing causing frustration for owners

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Valori and John Egan say they might move from Maui once their personal condo at the Kuleana Resort in Napili-Honokowai, above, converts to longer-term housing.

A part-time Maui couple’s decision to convert their vacation rentals into longer-term housing for Maui fire survivors followed weeks of frustration, cancellations by repeat loyal visitors over whether they are welcome on the Valley Isle and the threat by Gov. Josh Green to shut down Maui’s short-term rental market. Read more

