German military coming to Hawaii

CPL. CHRISTOPHER W. ENGLAND / U.S. MARINE CORPS / AUG. 2
Sailors with 5th Platoon, German Coastal Operations Sea Battalion, and U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, make their way to a rally point during an amphibious assault exercise at Stanage Bay, Australia.
COURTESY KELSIE HANCOCK, KM PHOTOGRAPHY
German navy chief Vice Adm. Jan Christian Kaack, third from left, posed for a photo during a January military affairs conference in Waikiki hosted by Honolulu think tank Pacific Forum.