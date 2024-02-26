comscore German military coming to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
German military coming to Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • CPL. CHRISTOPHER W. ENGLAND / U.S. MARINE CORPS / AUG. 2 Sailors with 5th Platoon, German Coastal Operations Sea Battalion, and U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, make their way to a rally point during an amphibious assault exercise at Stanage Bay, Australia.

  • COURTESY KELSIE HANCOCK, KM PHOTOGRAPHY German navy chief Vice Adm. Jan Christian Kaack, third from left, posed for a photo during a January military affairs conference in Waikiki hosted by Honolulu think tank Pacific Forum.

The German military is planning a series of deployments to the Pacific this summer, and is looking at possibly setting up a permanent military liaison position in Hawaii at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command as it refines its regional strategy. Read more

