On the Move: Stephen Kemble, Kuo-Chiang Lian and Dawn Harflinger

UHA Health Insurance has announced the addition of new members to its board of directors:

>> Stephen Kemble, M.D., recently retired from providing psychiatric patient care and teaching for internal medicine residents on management of psychiatric problems in primary care in the Queen Emma Clinics at The Queen’s Medical Center. He also served as an assistant clinical professor of medicine and psychiatry at the John A. Burns School of Medicine for 35 years.

>> Kuo-Chiang Lian, M.D., is the chief of medicine and a hospitalist physician at The Queen’s Medical Center. He also serves as an assistant professor of medicine at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, where he was twice on the Internal Medicine Residency Program Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching. He also serves as chair of the all-volunteer UHA Physician Advisory Council.

>> Dawn Harflinger is president and CEO of the Liliuokalani Trust, founded by Queen Lili‘uokalani. She has served as its chief financial officer, chief investment officer and investment director.

