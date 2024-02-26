comscore Vice presidential possibility adds to Tulsi Gabbard’s mystique | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Vice presidential possibility adds to Tulsi Gabbard’s mystique

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Tulsi Gabbard spoke during Thursday’s Conservative Political Action Conference at the National Harbor, CPAC 2024, in Oxon Hill, Md.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Tulsi Gabbard spoke during Thursday’s Conservative Political Action Conference at the National Harbor, CPAC 2024, in Oxon Hill, Md.

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s name on the short list of Donald Trump’s candidates for vice president only adds to the enigmatic political career of a former rising star of the Democratic Party who later denounced Democrats and sued Hillary Clinton for $50 million for defamation. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Stephen Kemble, Kuo-Chiang Lian and Dawn Harflinger

Scroll Up