106 pounds

Colt Kalaukoa

(Castle)

def. Ryder Armitage

(Lahainaluna) fall 2:25

Match recap: Kalaukoa trailed 5-3 after the first period and nearly got pinned but started the second with a takedown and a pin to turn the tide.

Quote: “Our team has grapplers. We all put in hard work and I believe we train the hardest on the island. (On the final): It went good. I just wanted to go out there and wrestle. I didn’t care about winning or losing at that point.”

113 pounds

Pai‘ea Kamakaala

(Kahuku)

dec. Irving Bicoy

(Pearl City) 10-9

Match recap: Kamakaala thrilled the home crowd by jumping out to a big lead and hung on when Bicoy took him down twice in the third period.

Quote: “A lot of hard work. I trained the whole summer, year round. Just grateful to be here.” (On the final): I scored as much points as I could. It could have gone better. I got a little tired at the end, but it was all worth it.”

120 pounds

Diesel Del Rosario

(Lanai)

dec. Evan Kusumoto (Kamehameha) 4-3

Match recap: Del Rosario took control with a takedown in the first period and closed the show with another one in the third that had the crowd screaming for two points before it was granted by the referee.

Quote: “It means a lot (to be the first state champion in any sport from Lanai). I can’t wait to go home and feel all the love from everybody in my community, my family, everybody.”

126 pounds

Hunter Berger

(Saint Louis)

dec. Kulika Corpuz

(Mililani) 12-2

Match recap: Berger dominated from beginning to end for his second state title as a sophomore.

Quote: “It feels great. I had a good season. I got a lot of great practice in. Excited for next season. I’m going to continue competing on the Mainland and make everyone proud. (On the final): “I came out strong. I told myself, ‘I’m the best. No one can beat me,’ and I showed up and I won.”

132 pounds

Ryker Shimabukuro

(Kapolei)

def. Randy Esperanza (Baldwin) fall 0:26

Match recap: Shimabukuro got two takedowns on the MIL champ before sticking him.

Quote: “I stayed after practice every day. I was hungry very often. … I cut about 10 pounds the day before. (On the final): Man, Randy Esperanza (of Baldwin) is so good. I wrestled him earlier in the season (at Officials) and he beat me up, so I’m really relieved that it went the way it did.”

138 pounds

Tyger Taam

(Moanalua)

def. Koen Shigemoto (Mililani) fall 0:55

Match recap: Taam dominated the tournament to pick up his third state title as a junior.

Quote: “I was so happy I won. All the hard work and all the cutting weight led to that moment.” (On the final): “I went into the match super ready and I was like, ‘I’m going to kill it, I’m going to do my best, I’m the best on the mat.’ I tell myself that over and over again. I proved it on the mat.”

144 pounds

Mikah Labuanan

(Kamehameha-Maui)

def. Bransen Porter (Waianae) fall 5:37

Match recap: The junior was pushed by Porter’s experience and savvy for two periods, trailing 5-3 with 2 minutes left before earning his third state title with an escape, takedown and pin in the third.

Quote: “The feeling is super surreal. I feel like a lot of times the grind goes unnoticed, but the results don’t. … I’m just happy to have such a great environment, my parents, coaches, friends and family. They’re always pushing me and reminding me what my goals are.”

150 pounds

Kaihi Cobb-Adams

(Saint Louis)

dec. Justyce Mercado (Punahou) 7-0

Match recap: Cobb-Adams dominated his ILH rival in the first and third periods to close his career with a title after losing in last year’s state final.

Quote: “I guess all the hard work takes years of dedication. It’s not just going to happen overnight. You got to keep constantly pushing yourself to get better and constantly motivate yourself. Always have a good mindset and just remember that you got this and you can do anything as long as you put your mind to it.”

157 pounds

Keegan Goeas

(Castle)

dec. Xander Erolin

(Hanalani) 7-3

Match recap: The junior took over the third period with an escape and takedown after building a slim 4-3 lead and hand Erolin his first state loss after two state championships. Goeas won his first three matches by a combined score of 43-8.

Quote: “It feels nice, but it’s the same as every other match. I’ll just enjoy the moment for now and come back next year and try and get another one.”

165 pounds

Na‘i Hasegawa

(Baldwin)

dec. Mayhem Woolsey (Kapolei) 8-2

Match recap: The senior broke open a close match with a dominant third period that included a reversal and two takedowns.

Quote: ““I’ve been striving for it for a long time. … Last year, I was runner-up. That hurt. I went through having a torn ACL, torn meniscus, had surgery nine months ago. … They told me I couldn’t come back. I was like, ‘I’m going to prove everybody wrong’ and I came back.”

175 pounds

Jensen Tanele

(Campbell)

def. Tauataina

Tuikolongaha

(Kamehameha) fall 1:12

Match recap: Tanele led 4-1 with two takedowns before the stoppage, his third pin of the tournament after nipping Punahou’s Ethan ito in the semifinals. He is Campbell’s first state champion since 2018.

Quote: “It feels good. Wrestling three years in my high school career, it feels good to end it off being a state champ. I put a lot of hard work in and I’m happy with how it turned out.”

190 pounds

Jerusalem Jackson

(Mililani)

dec. Kolt McCreedie (Saint Louis) 9-8

Match recap: Jackson waited until the very last second, earning a takedown at the buzzer to erase an 8-7 deficit. He trailed the ILH champion 7-4 after two periods and went from sixth place in his junior year to the top of the podium. He needed overtime just to get to the semis.

Quote: “It was stressful. I looked at the clock, so much tension and stress that I could lose it. He gave me a good match. It was fun.”

215 pounds

Christian Stephan

(Kapolei)

dec. Elvis Miller

(Kamehameha) 10-4

Match recap: The senior won the title in his first state tournament, earning five takedowns in a methodical performance against one of Kamehameha’s top wrestlers.

Quote: “A lot of work. After practice I did sprints a lot and I wrestled after practice. …(On the final): “I was tired. It wasn’t how I would have liked it to go, honestly. I got tired second period. I lost my wind. I dug deep.”

285 pounds

Sanalio Vehikite

(Lahainaluna)

dec. Caleb Lauifi (Waipahu) 11-4

Match recap: The senior pulled off one of the biggest upsets on the boys side, outscoring Lauifi 7-3 in the third period with three takedowns.

Quote: “All the hard work started with the town burning, obviously Lahaina. The biggest thing in life is to persevere. After a big thing like that happened it was a lot of hard work. Countless hours in the morning before school, after school, after practice.”