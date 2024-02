Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

100 pounds

Kaylie Zeller

(Campbell)

def. Shaniah-Lee Ferreira (Waiakea) fall 2:38

Match recap: The unseeded junior pinned reigning state champion Adriana Daoang of Moanalua on her way to the final, where she fell behind 2-0 on a takedown early before turning the tide with a reversal.

Quote: “A lot of morning workouts and working with the team. It’s hard training. Lots of lifting weights, a lot of cutting (weight). It all helped out in the end.”

105 pounds

Sky Ramos

(Moanalua)

dec. Emma-Grace

Cabinian (Leilehua) 6-3

Match recap: The freshman controlled her OIA rival for a 6-0 lead before the Mule rallied with a reversal in the third period. She pinned all three of her opponents before allowing Cabinian to hear the final buzzer. Storied Moanalua has had only one girl earn a slam.

Quote: “It’s amazing to finally be able to say I’m a state champ after all these years of training. There’s nothing like it.”

110 pounds

Kaitlyn Fong

(Moanalua)

def. Anela Hokoana (Kamehameha) fall 3:22

Match recap: The senior nearly had the pin in the first period and led 10-3 when she stopped it in the second.

Quote: “This was about three years of hard work. It started with failure my sophomore year, and just constant dedication and dedicating my life to wrestling and finally it got me to my junior state finals (lost in double overtime at 112) and now I actually won it my senior year.”

115 pounds

Elle Mizue

(‘Iolani)

dec. Joy Jeremiah (Kamehameha) 10-5

Match recap: The senior trailed 4-3 before coming up with two takedowns in the second period and dominating the final stanza with an escape and a takedown. She is ‘Iolani’s first state champ since Teniya Alo in 2015.

Quote: “I just had to practice hard every day, come back stronger than before. Focus on just wrestling. Not winning or anything, just wrestling.”

120 pounds

Rylie Nishida

(Kamehameha)

dec. Sanairee Hasegawa (Baldwin) 10-4

Match recap: Nishida took over in the second period after a tight first two minutes with a reversal after Hasegawa gave up a point on a penalty.

Quote: “I just worked with my teammates and my coaches all throughout the season and through summer. I just really focused on one goal, which was the state championships. I can’t believe that I won it as a junior.”

125 pounds

Nahenahe Kalamau

(Moanalua)

dec. Siana Boaz-Vasquez (Lahainaluna) 8-5

Match recap: The freshman nearly pinned the MIL champion in the first period and ran up an 8-2 lead before allowing Boaz-Vasquez to rally in the third. It was the first time Kalamau went the distance.

Quote: “I’ve been wrestling my whole life and I was looking forward to this moment. My life has been dedicated to this sport. There was a lot of hard work that went into it.”

130 pounds

Jax Realin

(Kamehameha)

dec. Crystin-Dior Treu (Lahainaluna) 7-0

Match recap: Realin was untouched on her road to a second state title, pining three opponents before shutting out Treu. She nearly pinned the Luna in the second period but ran out of time.

Quote: “A lot of hard work coming into the season from last year. Working from freestyle from world team trials all led to this. It’s really pushing the limits for me. I just want to thank all the supporters that helped me, my teammates, my coaches, my family and God, especially.”

135 pounds

Taydem Uyemura

(Pearl City)

dec. Te‘ata Mata‘afa Grove (Baldwin) 5-1

Match recap: The junior broke a scoreless tie with an escape and a takedown in the second period and cruised her way home after falling short in the previous two state finals. Mata‘afa-Grove was the only girl to take her past the first period as she won her first two matches by pin and her third because of an injury.

Quote: “I had to train twice a day, wake up in the morning and train (at 5:30 a.m.) and I did a lot of shoulder exercises because I got injured last year.”

140 pounds

Eloise Woolsey

(Kapolei)

dec. Kaleialo Yasumura (Moanalua) 4-0

Match recap: The sophomore won her second state title on a takedown in the first period and reversal in the third.

Quote: “I trained all through summer. It takes so much effort and people think it comes easy, but it really doesn’t.” (On practicing with brother Mayhem Woolsey, who finished second at 165): He really helped me mentally because I can’t really do anything with him.”

145 pounds

Jahlia Miguel

(Baldwin)

dec. Nohilani Kukonu (Moanalua) 3-2

Match recap: Miguel shocked the reigning state champion with an escape in the final 10 seconds of the match.

Quote: “What was mostly on my mind was to wrestle for my uncle, who recently passed away. … I didn’t want to continue wrestling because I knew that my family wasn’t complete, but my support system helped me through this day to continue on my journey.”

155 pounds

Zaira Sugui

(Moanalua)

def. Leila Esera

(Kahuku) fall 0:00

Match recap: The sophomore earned her third pin of the tournament to silence the partisan crowd.

Quote: “Me being a state champion this year took a lot of hard work and dedication. I just want to thank my parents and I would love to thank my coaches for everything they did for me on and off that mat. … I just worked hard on and off that mat to become where I am today.”

170 pounds

Bethany Chargualaf

(Campbell)

dec. Jezney Chang

(Pahoa) 4-2

Match recap: Ran out to a 4-0 lead with two takedowns and held on after losing in the last two state finals.

Quote: “I’ve been training for this since I was maybe in sixth grade. I fell short my sophomore and my junior year. It’s all I’ve ever wanted and I just had to push myself. … I just knew I wanted it more than everybody else, and I knew I deserved it more than anybody else.”

190 pounds

Maia Esera

(Kahuku)

def. Janelle Mattos (Waipahu) fall 0:36

Match recap: Pinned her way through states.

Quote: “It was never going to end, all the hard work, all the glory, all the pain until this moment. If you win once, you got to do it twice, you got to do it three times, at least for me. … Just so much hard work and passion and happiness and sadness all to come up to this moment, so it’s really rewarding to see it all come together.”

235 pounds

Zoe Ahue-Bolosan

(Campbell)

def. Serenia Meredith (Pearl City) fall 3:26

Match recap: Took out the top three seeds on her way to a surprise state title. Meredith was warned for stalling but Ahue-Bolosan took matters into her own hands by pinning her.

Quote: “I was really scared before and as soon as I hopped on the mat I was panicking. … But that’s how it is. You’re nervous. As soon as I pinned her I just felt like a big relief came off of my shoulders.”