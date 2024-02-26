Scoreboard – February 26, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at

Francis Wong Stadium.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity I, 8:48 a.m. at Hawaii Kai Golf Course. OIA: 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Golf Course.

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

OIA East: Kaimuki at Kaiser; Roosevelt vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field; Castle at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Waianae; Leilehua at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division: Aiea at Waipahu; Kalaheo at Waialua; Farrington at Radford; Kailua at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Hawaii

Baptist, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Punahou II at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park; Le Jardin at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at

Mid-Pacific,

4:15 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

PACWEST MEN

Saturday

At Murchison Gymnasium

Montecito, Calif.

Hawaii Hilo 83, Westmont 72

Leading scorers–Hilo: Carlos Ramsey Jr. 36 pts., Kalique Mitchell 16 pts. West: Adrian McIntyre 17 pts., Jalen Townsell 17 pts., Anthony McIntyre 14 pts., Jarrett

Bryant 10 pts. Leading rebounders: Hilo: Kalique Mitchell 10 reb., West:

Jarrett Bryant 7 reb. Leading assists: Hilo: Kalique Mitchell 4 assists. West: Amir Davis 6 assists.

At Chase Gymnasium La Mirada, Calif

Biola 79, Hawaii Pacific 58

Scoring Leaders–Biola: Nathan Median 15 pts.,Tyus Parrish-TIllman 15 pts., Daniel Esparaza 11 pts., Casey Cappo 10 pts. HPU: Charlie Weber 13 pts., Dominique Winbush 12 pts., Josh Niusulu 10 pts.

Rebound Leaders– Biola: Casey Cappo 10 rebounds, HPU: Matthew Van Komen 11 rebounds. Assists Leaders–Biola: Casey Cappo 3, Daniel Esparza 3, Nathan Median 3. HPU: Kordel Ng 3.

PACWEST WOMEN

Saturday

At Murchison Gymnasium

Montecito, Calif.

Westmont 63, Hawaii Hilo 42

Leading scorers–West: Sage Kramer 15 pts, Destiny Oknokwo 12 pts. Hilo:

Kamalu Kamakawiwoole 12 pts. Leading rebounders– West: Sage Kramer 12

rebounds. Hilo: Kamalu Kamakawiwoole 7 rebounds. Leading assists– West:

Bailey Fong 3 assists. Hilo: Keirstyn

Agonias 3 assists,

At Chase Gymnasium La Mirada, Calif

Hawaii Pacific 49, Biola 59

Leading scorers–Biola: Jordan Rabe 13 pts., Laila Walker 11 pts., Trasara

Alexander 10 pts. HPU: Kaylee Berry 13 pts., Allison Ross 11 pts. Leading

rebounders–Biola: Kaylen Kamelamela 5

rebounds. HPU: Megan Jones 5

rebounds. Leading assists–Biola:

Natasa Radovic 3 assists, Laila Walker 3

assists. HPU: Jordyn Jensen 2 assists,

Haley Masaki 2 assists, Leslie Mojica 2

assists, Erika Glenn 2 assits.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State

Championships All-

Tournament Team

(As selected by the media and HHSAA)

Division I

James Taras, Punahou; Twain Wilson,

Leilehua; CJ Bostic, Kalaheo; Ayndra

Uperesa-Thomas, Punahou; Shancin

Revuelto, Saint Louis.

Most Outstanding Player: Pupu

Sepulona, Saint Louis.

Division II

Bromo Dorn, Seabury Hall; Jayden Hook, Kohala; Koa Laboy, University; Alika Ahu, University; Jeremiah White, Kaimuki.

Most Outstanding Player: Layden Kauka, Kohala

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Saturday

Double-header

At Patsy T. Mink Central O‘ahu

Regional (CORP) Baseball Complex

Chaminade 7, Hawaii Pacific 5

WP: Zac Brown, LP: Mac Leisher

Leading hitters–CHA: Aydan Lobetos 2-3, Casey Kudell 2-3, 2 RBI’s. HPU: Kota Suzuki 2-4, 2b; Chase Taylor 2-4, 2b,

2 RBI’s.

Chaminade 12, Hawaii Pacific 9

WP: Xavier Stoker, LP: Enrique Espinoza

Leading hitters–CHA: Casey Kudell 3-5, 2 RBI’s; Joe DuCoeur 2-4, 2b, 4 RBI’s; Jackson Durn 2-4, Ryan Ruch, 2-4, 2b, HR. HPU: Skyler Agnew 3-5, Chase Taylor 3-5, 3b; Elija Igawa 2-4; Daniel Johnson 2-5, 2b.

RUNNING

Kailua 10 Miler

Sunday

Start at Kailua Boy & Girls Club

Male

Open: 1. Michael Cacal 1:04:50.6, 2. Blake Freed 1:05:05.5, 3. James Eggimann 1:05:12.3. 15 to 19: 1. Ethan Gochu 1:46:22.8. 20 to 24: 1. Ralph

Paschall 1:23:00.9, 2. Colin Lucas 1:42:00.9. 25 to 29: 1.Ryan Carpenter 1:16:58.0, 2. Connor Graham 1:18:45.6, 3. Zachary Tanaleon 1:22:39.6. 30 to 34: 1. Kai Clark 1:23:51.2, 2. James Face 1:29:55.8, 3. Shane Yoshida 1:44:55.1. 35 to 39: 1. Tyler Frazier 1:05:37.6,

2. David Moncur 1:17:10.6, 3. Adam

Grover 1:29:07.4. 40 to 44:

1. Ben Herring 1:05:50.4, 2. Andrew

Vogel 1:06:04.0, 3. Patrick McClernon 1:07:41.3. 45 to 49: 1. Deven Sakamoto 1:18:05.8, 2. John Lopez 1:19:13.4, 3. Dai Kelly 1:23:23.0. 50 to 54: 1. Jay Miller 1:19:47.2, 2. Charles Knight 1:20:51.8, 3. Steve Kelly 1:24:43.1. 55 to 59: 1. Harry Komuro 1:14:46.3, 2. William Nagel, 1:28:29.0, 3. Glenn Bessinger 1:31:35.2. 60 to 64: 1. Johnny Landeza 1:25:23.5, 2. Jon Hinazumi 1:28:02.1, 3. Ken Lindell 1:31:35.2. 65 to 69: 1. Edwin White 1:37:06.7, 2. Mark Shorter 1:42:02.2. 70 to 74: 1. Michael Yahiku 2:41:42.0. 75 to 79: 1. John Nagamine 1:47:14.8,

2. Donald Eovino 2:23:03.1, 3. Karl Heinz Doverman 2:44:23.0.

Female

Open: 1. Jennifer Haley 1:16:33.3,

2. Jamie Frazier 1:17:27.6, 3. Maggie Meeds 1:20:41.6 20 to 24: 1. Anna

Hildebrand 1:32:36.3, 2. Kayla Moschetti 1:43:31.7, 3. Caroline Marrone 1:47:55.6. 25 to 29: 1. Amy Hanley 1:26:06.6,

2. Natasha Poole 1:28:06.1, 3. Erica Woods 1:41:49.2. 30 to 34: 1. Krista Catafago 1:21:08.6, 2. Alex Scully 1:28:47.7, 3. Heather Patinos 1:31:15.9. 35 to 39: 1. Kseniia Litovskaia 1:28:59.7, 2. Mandy Melby 1:32:19.6, 3. Jacqueline Bethel 1:35:19.9. 40 to 44: 1. Nicole White 1:25:17.7, 2. Cheryl Laglia 1:26:55.5, 3. Kayoung Park 1:37:12.8. 45 to 49: 1. Brooke Nasser 1:25:30.6,

2. Alpana Khairom 1:42:47.4, 3. Alicia Hopkins 1:43:00.7. 50 to 54: 1. Treena Becker 1:29:24.4, 2. Darlene Shimamoto 1:39:07.3, 3. Akiko Higa 1:44:04.1. 55 to 59: 1. Ana Tanner 1:38:35.4, 2. Heather Mulligan 1:49:29.0, 3. Janet Yamada 2:13:47.4. 60 to 64: 1. Christine Geilfuss 1:34:00.9, 2. Naomi Morita 1:41:24.1, 3. Caroline Overby 1:42:03.1. 65 to 69: 1. Annie Marshall 1:48:19.9, 2. Karen

Nakagawa 1:59:10.0, 3. Connie Comiso 2:26:10.9.

Kailua 5k

Male

Open: 1. Troy Oshimo 15:35.9, 2. Gregory Costello 16:03.3, 3. Jeremy Morgan 16:05.3. 5 to 9: 1. Hudson Gallup 28:27.0, 2. Nathan Kobata 28:52.5, 3. Kohl Fesharaki 29:18.8. 10 to 14: 1. Maika

Eldredge 18:15.7, 2. Parker Gallup 20:53.7, 3. Parker Marr 21:52.3. 15 to 19:

1. Hassan McCall 16:24.5, 2. Kekoa

Dierks 26:22.2, 3. Alaka’i Kiakona 26:24.9. 20 to 24: 1. Ryan Von Brock 16:33.3, 2. Ish Mustafaa 28:44.7. 25 to 29: 1. Sion Freed 21:36.4. 30 to 34: 1. Brian Barr 20:35.2, 2. DeAngelo Criss 24:53.7. 35 to 39: 1. Jesse Gunnels 23:30.2. 40 to 44: 1. Robert Meland 28:19.6, 2. Jason

Kobata 28:48.8, 3. John Holthaus 31:09.2. 45 to 49: 1. Dan Gallup 20:18.4, 2. Kane Ng-Osorio 21:51.5, 3. Michael McMahon 22:48.7. 50 to 54: 1. Pete

Boksanski 18:07.7. 55 to 59: 1. John Elliott 23:36.7. 60 to 64: 1. John Eldredge 23:26.5, 2. Mel Yoshimitsu 27:15.1, 3. Marty Pearce 31:29.8. 65 to 69: 1. Ron Heller 27:02.9, 2. Charles Parker 31:13.3, 3. Michael Scholz 40:48.3. 70 to 74: 1. David Rabinowitz 27:17.0. 75 to 79: 1. Donn Viviani 28:20.6.

Female

Open: 1. Katelyn Cotterell 16:44.9, 2. Bonny Suski 18:42.1, 3. Kaitlyn Marr 22:43.4. 10 to 14: 1. Mila Lopez 28:09.7, 2. Kelsey Tom 45:06.1. 15 to 19: 1. Stella Hurzeler 33:59.5, 2. Shydel Gifford-Cachola 37:59.9, 3. Raevyn Alexis

Kalili 38:00.3. 20 to 24: 1. Margaret Huntsman 31:41.0, 2. Kyle Trojillo 33:17.9, 3. Hope Kanoa 41:34.6. 25 to 29: 1. Anna Serrano 22:52.2, 2. Amanda Foley 23:05.7, 3. Kayla Marker 26:13.1. 30 to 34: 1. Kelsey Shea 23:58.9, 2. Samantha Brennan 24:33.1, 3. Alissa Kain 25:25.6. 35 to 39: 1. Lisa Ha 25:15.2, 2. Nicole

Little 27:50.0, 3. Krysta Salon 30:58.3. 40 to 44: 1. Sarah Comeau 22:48.9, 2. Tammy Bautista 24:11.0, 3. Bex Porter 26:39.9. 45 to 49: 1. Kendra Gallup 25:40.9, 2. Shirley Mercier 28:45.9,

3. Michelle Elliott 29:04.2. 50 to 54: 1. Gretchen Hull 33:14.7, 2. Athena Zamora 41:32.9. 55 to 59: 1. Terry Suski 31:23.3. 65 to 69: 1. Susan Gall 33:04.3. 75 to 79: 1. Barbara Ross 43:53.1. 80 to 84: 1. Joy Schoenecker 47:00.8.

SOFTBALL

BIG WEST

Sunday

At Cathedral City, Calif.

Illinois 6, Hawaii 2

WP: Lauren Wiles, LP: Key-annah

Campbell-Pua. Leading hitters–Illinois:

Megan Ward, 3-3, RBI. UH: Dallas

Milwood 2-3.

No. 5 Tennessee 10, Hawaii 2

WP: Charli Orsini, LP: Addison Kostrenchich. Leading scorers– Tenn:

McKenna Gibson 2-4, 2 RBI’s, Kiki Milloy 2-3. UH: Malia Xiao Gin 3-4.

PACWEST

Sunday

Double-header

At Howard A. Okita Field

Hawaii Hilo 4, Hawaii Pacific 2 (9 inn.)

Hawaii Hilo 12, Hawaii Pacific 0 (5 inn.)