comscore Time runs out on Rainbows in loss to NC State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Time runs out on Rainbows in loss to NC State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Jordan Donahue hit the base ahead of an NC State runner in the third inning on Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Jordan Donahue hit the base ahead of an NC State runner in the third inning on Sunday.

The Hawaii baseball team could not catch 13th-ranked North Carolina State nor beat the clock in Sunday’s 10-8 loss at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Warriors end spring training, look to new leadership
Next Story
Scoreboard – February 26, 2024

Scroll Up