comscore Letter: It’s not bluster, Trump is serious threat to nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: It’s not bluster, Trump is serious threat to nation

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Former President Donald Trump reacted at a primary election night party in South Carolina on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Former President Donald Trump reacted at a primary election night party in South Carolina on Saturday.

A recent letter to the editor spoke of the illogic of claiming, on the one hand, that Donald Trump is a chronic liar, and on the other of expressing fear about his avowed plans for the country should he be elected (“Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 22). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Farmer protests could sprout global problems

Scroll Up