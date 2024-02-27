Letter: It’s not bluster, Trump is serious threat to nation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recent letter to the editor spoke of the illogic of claiming, on the one hand, that Donald Trump is a chronic liar, and on the other of expressing fear about his avowed plans for the country should he be elected (“Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 22) . Read more

A recent letter to the editor spoke of the illogic of claiming, on the one hand, that Donald Trump is a chronic liar, and on the other of expressing fear about his avowed plans for the country should he be elected (“Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 22). You can’t have it both ways, the writer pointed out. If Trump’s a liar, why worry about the outrageous, anti- democratic rants? Lighten up, all is well — it’s just politics.

This misses the point about Trump. He is simultaneously a chronic liar and a serious threat to the republic.

The choice looming before us in November is not political, but moral. The much-maligned division in our country is real and appropriate. There is no bridging the gap between the cult of Trump and the rest of us. Attempting to reach out to Trump supporters is futile, as anyone who has tried knows. Divided we stand.

Kevin O’Leary

Kalihi Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter