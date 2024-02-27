Letter: Trying times, but no one to blame but ourselves

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Every time you look in the paper something is going wrong that should have been prevented. The wildfires on Maui, the poor children who died in the care of foster families, and the housing situation at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. We just don’t seem to have any accountability in city and state government. You try and talk to the leaders, but it gets kicked on down the line.

The blame should really be placed on us because we keep putting people in office who are not qualified or do not have the experience to lead. We are doing this for city, state and federal positions.

I love Hawaii and am very thankful to have been born and raised here, but the future doesn’t look that bright or promising for our children.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

