Off the news: Help those who help Hawaii’s tourists

When the unexpected pierces a long-awaited vacation, it’s hard to turn that experience around. But somehow the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii manages to do it, bringing comfort to tourists facing difficulties.

VASH has been contending with a challenging 2024 so far, helping 392 visitors in January alone, about double the usual pace. And now it needs help keeping up with demand, and with inflation. To assist, supporters can make an online donation (visitoralohasocietyofhawaii.org/donate).