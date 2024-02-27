comscore A potluck pick | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Very Veggie

A potluck pick

  • By Tzu Chi Hawaii
  • Feb. 27, 2024
  • Updated 10:33 a.m.
  • Photo courtesy Tzu Chi Hawaii

A gingery dressing and an almond topping add flavor to green beans in this dish, which is a good choice to take to a party where food may be out for several hours Read more

Previous Story
Hidden gems for coffee

Scroll Up