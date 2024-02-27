A potluck pick

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A gingery dressing and an almond topping add flavor to green beans in this dish, which is a good choice to take to a party where food may be out for several hours. It can liven up an everyday dinner, too.

Prepare the almonds first, so the dressing can be made while the almonds roast. If taking the dish on the road, dress the beans in a sealed gallon plastic bag for transport.

If you like, you can reserve leftover almonds to serve with other party appetizers.

Ginger-dressed Green Beans With Honey-sesame Almonds

Ingredients:

• 4 quarts water

• 1 teaspoon of salt

• 1 pound green beans, washed and trimmed

Ingredients for topping:

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 tablespoon water

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

• 1 cup whole almonds

Ingredients for dressing:

• 3 inches ginger, peeled and chopped

• 1 small shallot, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, chopped

• 1/4 quarter of an apple, peeled and chopped

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1/4 cup rice vinegar

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 tablespoon tahini (sesame paste)

• 3/4 cup neutral oil

• 1 teaspoon miso

Directions:

For the topping: Line a baking pan with parchment. Heat a toaster oven to 350 degrees.

Combine honey, water and salt in a small saucepan; stir to blend well. Add sesame seeds. Cook over medium to low heat for 3 minutes.

Add almonds and cook for 5 more minutes on medium heat to coat nuts well.

Spread almonds in prepared pan. Roast in toaster oven 10-15 minutes, checking after 10 minutes to prevent burning. When you can smell the almonds, they are done or nearly ready. Let cool, then roughly chop. The almonds should be crunchy.

For the dressing: Blend or process ginger, shallot, garlic and apple until a rough paste forms. Mix in soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar and tahini.

Add oil and blend. Mix in miso. Pour into a bottle or jar. Makes about 1 1/2 cups. Refrigerate any leftovers to dress other salads.

To prepare beans: Bring water and salt to a rolling boil. Set a bowl of ice water nearby.

Add green beans; blanch 2-3 minutes, until tender but crisp. They should be a vibrant green. Drain and place in ice bath to cool completely.

Drain well; dry with clean kitchen towel. Arrange on serving plate. Add about 1/2 cup dressing and mix to coat. Taste and add more dressing if needed. Top with chopped almonds.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 1/2 cup dressing): 440 calories, 36 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 25 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 11 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.