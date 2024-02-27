comscore A special event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A special event

  • Feb. 27, 2024
  • Updated 11:04 a.m.
  Photo courtesy 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar, located on the third floor of Prince Waikiki (100 Holomoana St.), hosts its third Barley & Vine dinner at 5 p.m. March 12. Read more

