A special event

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar, located on the third floor of Prince Waikiki (100 Holomoana St.), hosts its third Barley & Vine dinner at 5 p.m. March 12.

The special event features a delectable five-course menu prepared by executive chef Jeremy Shigekane. Each exquisite dish will be complemented by fine wines and craft beers from sommelier Adam LaCagnina of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Hawaii and beer specialist Jeffery Liles of Aloha Beer.

The menu features king salmon and hamachi sashimi, a foie gras sando, heart of palm and American wagyu chuck eye. Attendees can look forward to ulu ice cream for dessert.

Cost is $150. There will be complimentary self-parking for 2 1/2 hours or valet parking for $10.

For more info and to make a reservation, visit princewaikiki.com/experience/activities-events.

A latte more to love

Kai Coffee Hawaii opened its sixth location at Kalama Valley Shopping Center (501 Kealahou St. Ste. A34) in Hawaii Kai. The 600-square-foot café has indoor and outdoor seating and serves breakfast and lunch, in addition to its signature line of beverages.

Find popular selections such as the Kai latte, house coffee, pour overs, espresso, macchiato and more. The café also carries other alternatives such as a variety of frappes and teas. Its all-day menu showcases delicious items, including açaí bowls, breakfast wraps, sandwiches, and sweet or savory crepes.

Kai Coffee Hawaii’s Kalama Valley Shopping Center location is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

For more info, visit kaicoffeehawaii.com and follow the biz on Instagram (@kaicoffeehawaii).

Girl power

Fusion Cafe + Wine (3457 Waialae Ave. No. 102) kicks off its first pop-up series in honor of Women’s History Month from 4 to 7 p.m. March 1. The café and wine bar, which was created by women for women to have a place to relax and have fun, invites guests to join in the celebration that features yummy snacks, cocktails and live entertainment by DJ Jem, who will mix music starting at 6 p.m.

Eventgoers can choose between two sets to indulge in: a charcuterie board and four Porto cocktails ($75) or a cheese and chocolate board with four Porto cocktails ($75). Both sets feed two to four people.

Each pop-up showcases a female personality in the food, beverage or lifestyle industry, with this specific event highlighting Fusion Café + Wine’s own chef Lutgarda White.

Visit fusion-cafe.com and follow @fusionkaimuki on Instagram.

Talk of the town

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya opens its fourth location in the Town Center of Mililani on March 5. Guests can expect to see the eatery’s signature popular Japanese ramen dishes they’ve come to know and love, along with a fresh, innovative menu of izakaya dishes that are exclusive to the location. Find selections of poke bowls, sashimi platters, torched salmon and hamachi belly hand rolls, and more. The restaurant also features a full-service bar.

In honor of its grand opening, the restaurant is offering a complimentary bowl of ramen or rice bowl (excluding its unagi and chirashi don) to its first 50 customers on March 5. Then March 8-10, patrons can celebrate all day long with happy hour specials on bar drinks. Guests who dine in March 5-10 also have the chance to win free ramen for a year (two ramen dishes per month for 12 months) when signing up for Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya’s e-newsletters.

The biz is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

Visit tanakaramen.com.