Authentic Argentinian barbecue

Business owner Federico Fainstein had the idea to start Mar del Plata Argentinian Barbecue about a year ago when he moved to Hawaii. Read more

“As I explored this island, I realized the importance placed on culinary experiences,” he says. “I set out to bring all the flavors of our country (Argentina), aiming to convey more than just a dish, but a tradition. For us, it’s a weekly anticipation — igniting the fire to cook and share a spread, a barbecue and moments of joy with friends and family.”

Fainstein named his business in honor of his hometown, Mar del Plata.

“We aim to connect Hawaii with our place,” he says. “We live off the waves of the sea, friends, good moments brought by food, tourism and great waves. We want people to search for Mar del Plata, and discover what we have to share with the world.”

The biz is currently a vendor at Ono Grindz & Makeke Market at Wai Kai. It’s known for iconic dishes like a vacio (flank steak) sandwich cooked over an open flame, and the famous Milanesa sandwich ($16).

“The vacio sandwich is cooked over the flame for three to four hours,” Fainstein explains. “It’s then seasoned with a brine to impart the necessary juices, ensuring it’s perfectly cooked for a unique flavor that represents true Argentinian cuisine on a global scale.

“The Milanesa sandwich is beloved by many Argentinians,” he adds. “‘Mama’s Milanesas’ hold a special place in our hearts, and any Argentine can enjoy a Milanesa at any time of the day or occasion.”

Besides participating in the Ono Grindz & Makeke market on Thursdays, Mar del Plata Argentinian Barbecue also offers catering.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase who we are,” Fainstein says. “Our goal is to share a table of anecdotes and good times, and transport people to our space, where they can immerse themselves in what we live for.”

To learn more, follow the biz on Instagram (@mardelplatabbq).

Mar del Plata Argentinian Barbecue

Web: mardelplatabbq.com

Instagram: @mardelplatabbq

How to order: In person, or via phone or social media

How to pay: Cash, Venmo, Zelle and credit cards accepted