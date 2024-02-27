comscore Almost 12,000 affordable homes in Hawaii could be lost over next 20 years, study says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Almost 12,000 affordable homes in Hawaii could be lost over next 20 years, study says

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  Kulana Hale in Makiki has 176 affordable units expiring in 2030.

    Kulana Hale in Makiki has 176 affordable units expiring in 2030.

  Kulana Hale, an apartment building in Makiki for seniors with low incomes, is among affordable housing projects in Hawaii with affordability requirements expiring in the coming decades.

    Kulana Hale, an apartment building in Makiki for seniors with low incomes, is among affordable housing projects in Hawaii with affordability requirements expiring in the coming decades.

Hawaii is at risk of losing nearly 12,000 affordable homes over the next two decades, according to a study commissioned by a nonprofit promoting action to prevent such loss. Read more

