Honolulu police fire 3 officers in Makaha crash case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  PHOTOS COURTESY HPD (l-r) Joshua Nahulu, Erik Smith and Jake Bartolome.

    PHOTOS COURTESY HPD

    (l-r) Joshua Nahulu, Erik Smith and Jake Bartolome.

  HPD Robert Lewis

    HPD

    Robert Lewis

Three Honolulu Police Department officers awaiting trial for allegedly causing a high-speed chase and crash and covering it up in Makaha in September 2021 were fired by the department. Read more

