Kokua Line: Where can I see new Lanikai parking plan?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Where can I read the city’s new plan for Lani­kai parking?

Answer: The city’s draft Lanikai Transportation Management Plan won’t be posted online until it is unveiled at a public meeting at 6 p.m. today at Kailua Intermediate School, said Travis Ota, a spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services. The meeting is set to last until 7:30 p.m.

“We don’t have the draft plan available for the public yet. It will be announced … during the meeting and we will have it available online following,” Ota said Monday in an email.

Members of the public will have until April 30 to comment on the plan. We’ll publish the link once it’s available.

Several readers asked about this long-awaited plan, which DTS developed at the behest of the Honolulu City Council. The Council’s Resolution 22-125, approved July 6, 2022, called for DTS to develop a master plan to “relieve traffic congestion in Lanikai; improve access to first responders and overall roadway safety; provide ease of access to Lanikai Beach; and provide reasonable and appropriate parking controls for Lanikai residents and Lanikai Beach users.” The resolution says the plan also should assess the feasibility of potential options such as “additional parking restrictions, off-street and off-site parking solutions, improved transit options, and improved multi-modal access opportunities.”

Lanikai’s weekend traffic is notoriously bad, so much so that for years the city has banned street parking there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on long holiday weekends. Residents of the Windward Oahu neighborhood have described traffic congestion as an overwhelming hazard, while people who don’t live there but want to enjoy the public Lanikai Beach or the public Lanikai Pillbox Trail have said the city’s holiday weekend parking restrictions amount to special treatment for a wealthy coastal enclave.

The Lanikai Association of homeowners has urged its members to attend this evening’s meeting. It wants the holiday weekend parking ban to apply year-round and for the hours to be extended, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the association’s website, lanikaiassociation.org.

Q: I got a text “from AT&T” apologizing for the recent outage and telling me to click a link for a refund. The thing is, I don’t have AT&T! So I know this was a scam, but people with AT&T might fall for it.

A: Correct. AT&T is reaching out to customers to apologize for Thursday’s network outage and applying a $5 credit to some accounts, but it won’t text a link to redeem the credit. “No action is required by customers. Credits will be applied automatically. Please be aware of phishing scams. AT&T will not ask you to click a link to redeem the credit. If you receive a message asking you to click a link to redeem the credit, please report SPAM and forward to 7726,” the company says on its website.

The credit “does not apply to AT&T Business Enterprise and Platinum accounts, AT&T Prepaid or Cricket,” it says. One “$5 credit per account on your AT&T WirelessSM account” will be applied within two bill cycles, it says.

Auwe

Irresponsible dog owners at Ala Moana Regional Park are out of control. Rather than being able to enjoy the beautiful twilight sky during our late afternoon walks, we have to constantly look down at the sidewalk to make sure we won’t step in dog excrement. Auwe! Dogs aren’t even supposed to be in this park. — A reader

Mahalo

I want to express my gratitude to a nice gentleman who helped my husband pick me up and get me back on my feet after I tripped and fell Saturday afternoon at Pearlridge Center. Also, thank you to the sweet lady who tried to comfort me. My husband informed me that there were several other people nearby who were concerned. Thank you, everyone, for your kindness. Except for some minor aches, I am doing fine. — Grateful senior

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.