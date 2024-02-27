comscore Maui settles COVID hazard pay grievance with police for $13 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui settles COVID hazard pay grievance with police for $13 million

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Less than a month after an arbitrator ruled that thousands of state workers were owed COVID-19 hazard pay for their efforts during the pandemic, the County of Maui settled a grievance with the Maui Police Department for about $13 million. Read more

Previous Story
German military coming to Hawaii

Scroll Up