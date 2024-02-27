comscore Whale count following past trends | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Whale count following past trends

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

Volunteers spotted 2,141 humpback whales, or kohola, on Saturday across the main Hawaiian Islands, the second count of the year held during peak whale season in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
German military coming to Hawaii

Scroll Up