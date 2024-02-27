Wahine’s Phillips earns Big West Player of the Week

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii junior guard Daejah Phillips was named the Big West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for the second time this month.

The Rainbow Wahine played only one game last week, but it was all Phillips needed to become the third UH player to win the award multiple times in the same season since Hawaii rejoined the Big West in 2012.

Phillips shot 12-for-14 from the field and finished with a career-high 29 points in an 80-68 road win over Long Beach State on Saturday.

She scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and 22 in the second half to help Hawaii break out of a tie for first place with UC Irvine.

She also had four rebounds and two steals in only 20 minutes played due to first-half foul trouble.

Hawaii (16-9, 13-3) will play its final two regular-season home games this week, starting Thursday against UC Davis. Senior night on Saturday is against UC Riverside.

Rosenthal nabs another freshman honor

Hawaii men’s volleyball setter Tread Rosenthal was named the Big West Men’s Volleyball Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Rosenthal, who leads the Big West and is ranked ninth nationally in aces per set (.538), surpassed teammate Guilherme Voss for the most BWC Freshman Player of the Week awards in a single season in program history with four.

Rosenthal played four sets in two sweeps of Missouri S&T last week and averaged 10.75 assists per set. He also had five blocks, four digs and three aces.

Rosenthal is second in the Big West and ninth nationally in assists per set at 10.10.

Hawaii (12-1), which has won 11 matches in a row, hosts Sacred Heart on Friday and Sunday.