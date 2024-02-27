comscore Wahine’s Phillips earns Big West Player of the Week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Wahine’s Phillips earns Big West Player of the Week

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.

Hawaii junior guard Daejah Phillips was named the Big West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for the second time this month. Read more

