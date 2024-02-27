comscore Kahuku’s Maia Esera displays championship mettle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku’s Maia Esera displays championship mettle

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Esera pinned her opponent in 36 seconds to win the state 190-pound title on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Esera pinned her opponent in 36 seconds to win the state 190-pound title on Saturday.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Maia Esera sat on the mat at Kahuku High School on Monday. On Saturday, the 5-foot-10 senior became Kahuku’s first three-time girls state wrestling champion.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maia Esera sat on the mat at Kahuku High School on Monday. On Saturday, the 5-foot-10 senior became Kahuku’s first three-time girls state wrestling champion.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Maia Esera posed with her coaches after Saturday’s state final win.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kahuku’s Maia Esera posed with her coaches after Saturday’s state final win.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Maia Esera held up her medals from the OIA and Hawaii High School Athletic Association. Esera is Kahuku’s first three-time girls state wrestling champion.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maia Esera held up her medals from the OIA and Hawaii High School Athletic Association. Esera is Kahuku’s first three-time girls state wrestling champion.

Long before the two national titles, a perfect 50-0 record against Hawaii wrestlers and three HHSAA state titles, Maia Esera was a regular kid who clutched and clung to her comfort zone. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – February 27, 2024

Scroll Up