Kahuku’s Maia Esera displays championship mettle

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Esera pinned her opponent in 36 seconds to win the state 190-pound title on Saturday.
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maia Esera sat on the mat at Kahuku High School on Monday. On Saturday, the 5-foot-10 senior became Kahuku’s first three-time girls state wrestling champion.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku’s Maia Esera posed with her coaches after Saturday’s state final win.
-
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maia Esera held up her medals from the OIA and Hawaii High School Athletic Association. Esera is Kahuku’s first three-time girls state wrestling champion.