comscore Saint Louis finishes same as past 2 seasons — at the hoops summit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis finishes same as past 2 seasons — at the hoops summit

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

After all the turbulence in a largely unpredictable landscape, Saint Louis remained atop the hill. Read more

Previous Story
UH coach Chang provides opportunities to newcomers during scrimmage
Next Story
Scoreboard – February 27, 2024

Scroll Up