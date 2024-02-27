Saint Louis finishes same as past 2 seasons — at the hoops summit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After all the turbulence in a largely unpredictable landscape, Saint Louis remained atop the hill.

The Crusaders overcame a late-season loss to Maryknoll, edged the Spartans in a playoff for the ILH’s second state-tournament berth, and went on to beat Punahou twice during a season-closing seven-game win streak. Saint Louis rallied to win its third consecutive ILH crown, then ran the table at states, stifling Punahou again for a three-peat.

The dynasty is officially activated.

Defending state champion Kohala had its share of adversity, as well. Though the Cowboys ruled the BIIF regular season for a third year in a row — topping Division I and II foes — questions remained after they lost handily to Saint Louis early in preseason. Just one year earlier, Saint Louis eked out a 45-42 win over Kohala.

University, which upset Saint Louis in preseason, was in position to seize the D-II state crown. Seabury Hall, with a talented, tall returning core, went unbeaten in the MIL, defeating D-I Lahainaluna and Maui in exhibition games, to boot. Prior to the state tournament, University lost leading scorer Trey Ambrozich, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, to a back injury, adding more volatility to the D-II chase.

In the end, Kohala rallied to beat OIA champion Kaimuki on its home court in the semifinals, then came back from a 10-point deficit to beat Seabury Hall in overtime, 49-45. The Cowboys have won three state titles in four seasons under coach Kihei Kapeliela.

Kohala returned home on Sunday to an impromptu parade, as fans lined Akoni Pule Highway. The Cowboys stood on a slow-moving flatbed truck and hoisted the trophy high.

All-tournament teams: Saint Louis junior Pupu Sepulona was voted the D-I bracket’s Most Outstanding Player. He was joined by teammate Shancin Revuelto, James Taras and Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas of Punahou, Twain Wilson of Leilehua and CJ Bostic of Kalaheo.

Kohala sophomore Layden Kauka, who scored 24 points against Seabury Hall, was tabbed Most Outstanding Player of the D-II tourney. He was joined by teammate Jayden Hook, Bromo Dorn of Seabury Hall, Koa Laboy and Alika Ahu of University, and Jeremiah White of Kaimuki.

Skids, slips and injuries

After 29 spills and one injury in six games at the girls basketball state tournament on Feb. 16, the boys tourney had 21 falls and two injuries on the hardwood at Blaisdell Arena. Jaron Gilmore of Kalaheo and Sebastian Peterson of Seabury Hall were injured during their games on Saturday.

A referee assigner confirmed that the floor was waxed two days before each tournament. The HHSAA’s attempt to reduce the wax’s effect was rebuffed, according to a close source. The number of slips could have been significantly worse if not for the tireless effort of the HHSAA’s crew, which swept the court religiously throughout the 13-hour span of the games at the girls and boys tournaments.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Feb. 27, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (12) (27-5, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 120 1

> def. No. 6 Nanakuli, 60-29

> def. No. 9 Kalaheo, 58-40

> def. No. 2 Punahou, 48-39

2. Punahou (23-7, 9-1 ILH regular season) 106 2

> def. No. 7 Kailua, 76-40

> def. KS-Hawaii, 69-57

> def. No. 3 Leilehua, 67-49

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis, 48-39

3. Leilehua (24-5, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 90 3

> def. No. 8 Kahuku, 58-57

> lost at No. 2 Punahou, 67-49

> def. No. 9 Kalaheo, 56-44

4. Maryknoll (22-6, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 66 4

5. Kalaheo (21-15, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 63 9

> won at No. 3 Mililani, 51-48

> def. Baldwin, 76-55

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis, 58-40

> lost to No. 3 Leilehua, 56-44

6. Kahuku (23-6, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 60 8

> won at KS-Maui, 53-42

> lost to No. 3 Leilehua, 58-57

> def. KS-Hawaii, 58-56 (OT)

> def. No. 6 Nanakuli, 55-39

7. Nanakuli (20-13, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 35 6

> won at Hilo, 50-45

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis, 60-29

> def. Baldwin, 57-55

> lost to No. 8 Kahuku, 55-39

8. Mililani (21-6, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 32 4

> lost to No. 9 Kalaheo, 51-48

9. Kohala (22-2, 11-0 BIIF reg. season) 28 NR

> def. Le Jardin, 67-53

> won at Kaimuki, 50-45

> def. Seabury Hall, 49-45 (OT)

10. Kailua (21-6, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 21 7

> lost at No. 1 Punahou, 76-40

No longer in Top 10: University (No. 10).