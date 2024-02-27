comscore Stephen Tsai: Idle thoughts that could go far to solving UH problems | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Idle thoughts that could go far to solving UH problems

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

Three random thoughts: 1. We all make maybe-sometime offers: “If you ever need anything, let me know …” “We should get together for lunch …” Read more

Previous Story
UH coach Chang provides opportunities to newcomers during scrimmage
Next Story
Scoreboard – February 27, 2024

Scroll Up