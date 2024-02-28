Editorial | Letters Letter: Alabama IVF ruling augurs a bleak future Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ASSOCIATED PRESS Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke about a bill to establish federal protections for IVF on Tuesday in Washington. A frozen embryo is a human being and is therefore sacred? How far away are we from the vision in Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A frozen embryo is a human being and is therefore sacred? How far away are we from the vision in Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”? In that series, bearing a children is one of the primary socially sanctioned and enforced mores for women, who become nothing more and nothing less than baby makers. And carrying this “all life is sacred” theme to its extreme endpoint, shouldn’t all sex cells be protected for purposes of procreation? Contraception would then be viewed as a sin. The other point to be made is whether or not we, as human beings, consider all life to be sacred. The way that lives are being brutalized in war, in preventable famines, and other modern events demonstrate that some lives seem to be more sacred — or at least hold more value — than others. Consider what is happening in Gaza as a prime example. Roman Leverenz Salt Lake EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Key on health for aging Japan visitors