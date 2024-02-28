Letter: Alabama IVF ruling augurs a bleak future

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A frozen embryo is a human being and is therefore sacred? How far away are we from the vision in Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”? In that series, bearing a children is one of the primary socially sanctioned and enforced mores for women, who become nothing more and nothing less than baby makers. And carrying this “all life is sacred” theme to its extreme endpoint, shouldn’t all sex cells be protected for purposes of procreation? Contraception would then be viewed as a sin.

The other point to be made is whether or not we, as human beings, consider all life to be sacred. The way that lives are being brutalized in war, in preventable famines, and other modern events demonstrate that some lives seem to be more sacred — or at least hold more value — than others. Consider what is happening in Gaza as a prime example.

Roman Leverenz

Salt Lake

