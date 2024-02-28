comscore Letter: Leave Red Sea problems to regional stakeholders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Leave Red Sea problems to regional stakeholders

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Why has the U.S. inserted itself in the Red Sea to stop the Houthis from attacking shipping traffic? Why are our ships and sailors there for target practice for this group? Read more

Previous Story
Column: Key on health for aging Japan visitors

Scroll Up