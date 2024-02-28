Letter: Leave Red Sea problems to regional stakeholders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why has the U.S. inserted itself in the Red Sea to stop the Houthis from attacking shipping traffic? Why are our ships and sailors there for target practice for this group? Read more

Shooting down a $10,000 Houthi drone costs U.S. taxpayers $4 million. The argument put forward is the protection of trade routes. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had the gall to comment on the matter, saying that while the attacks are a risk, the U.S. economy hasn’t yet been impacted.

These trade routes are very far from the U.S. The country most imperiled is Egypt, which operates the Suez Canal. We hear little from Egypt, which is content to rake in billions in foreign aid each year. Let it protect its own trade routes.

Are we really putting our sailors in harm’s way because of inflation? Are we the policemen of the entire world?

Jonathan Carr

Waikiki

