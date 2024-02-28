Letter: To give and to get is the essence of aloha spirit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When I donated blood today, I was pretty confident that it would go smoothly and ultimately, it did. But at one point, I wasn’t able to sustain a steady flow. For a few moments, when I suspected that my donation might not be enough, I began to tear up.

It was 65 years ago that I had 40 pints of blood on hand for a pioneering open heart surgery. I was given a 50% chance of survival. If it weren’t for the kindness of strangers who gave blood, I wouldn’t be here today.

Many traditions hold that giving not only lifts up others, but your own spirit as well. May this continue to be our way of life here in Hawaii, to give and get 100% back.

Sandra Armstrong

Kailua

