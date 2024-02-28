Letter: Trump riles, agitates with ‘dissident’ remarks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was enraged as I read Donald Trump’s tirade from the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, when he declared himself “a political dissident.” He spouts endless disinformation that inflames his followers. Trump echoes the rhetoric of prominent fascists to stir up crowds.

He says he’s a warrior of retribution and your savior — words that may lead to violent actions. We must work hard to prevent this man from returning to govern our country.

Beth Stone

Kailua

