comscore Letter: Trump riles, agitates with ‘dissident’ remarks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump riles, agitates with ‘dissident’ remarks

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was enraged as I read Donald Trump’s tirade from the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, when he declared himself “a political dissident.” Read more

Previous Story
Column: Key on health for aging Japan visitors

Scroll Up