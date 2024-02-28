Off the news: Home stretch for Honolulu climate plan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After a high-profile introduction to the public in November, and solicitation of public comment, Honolulu’s first-ever climate adaptation strategy, Climate Ready O‘ahu, is up for final reading at 10 a.m. today before the City Council as Resolution 24-16.

Climate Ready O‘ahu will serve as a guiding policy document for Honolulu’s government, informing priorities for projects to prepare for effects of climate change and changed practices to eliminate carbon pollution, contamination of ocean waters and further degradation of island habitats. See the plan at climatereadyoahu.org; submit comments at hnldoc.ehawaii.gov/hnldoc/testimony.