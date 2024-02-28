comscore Off the news: Home stretch for Honolulu climate plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Home stretch for Honolulu climate plan

  • Today
  • Updated 7:02 p.m.

After a high-profile introduction to the public in November, and solicitation of public comment, Honolulu’s first-ever climate adaptation strategy, Climate Ready O‘ahu, is up for final reading at 10 a.m. today before the City Council as Resolution 24-16. Read more

